optics background

In order to fully appreciate what's happening in the eye, we need to understand some fundamentals of optics in order to understand how light travels and can be focused by a lens.

snell's law - when light changes speeds it also changes direction

We've all heard that the speed of light is a universal constant. Yet, light travels at different speeds all the time. Light travels its fastest when in a vacuum, but slows down in different substances. For example, light travels at 3x108 m/s in a vacuum, but only 2x108 m/s in glass. This change in the speed of light is called the refractive index of the medium.

As light moves from one medium to another medium with a different refractive index, not only does the light change speeds, but it also changes direction. The relationship between the two angles is given by Snell's Law, which relates the direction of the light relative to the angle of the surface, the indices of refraction of the materials, and the new direction of the light beam. The animation below shows how light striking a new medium with a higher index of refraction (slower speed of light), will change direction.

Illustration of how light changes direction when changing speeds. This relationship is given by Snell's law.

lenses - using snell's law to focus light

We can use this fact to shape the paths of light with a lens. If the lens is spherically shaped, parallel rays approaching the lens will be deflected relative to their incident angle. Light striking a lens in the center will not be deflected at all as the incident angle is 0, while light striking towards the edge of the lens will have the greatest angle of incidence, and therefore the greatest angle of reflection. As the beams exit the lens, they are bent once more.

With a common lens, each ray of light will converge at the same position, known as the focal point. By observing the light at this location, the image would sharp and in focus. Observe in this animation how the light bends while moving through the lens, and converges on a common focal point.

Illustration of a spherical lens and how light converges to a single focal point.

chromatic aberration - the color of light affects how much it bends

In these previous examples, we've made the assumption that the color (aka wavelength) of light is constant. However, this isn't the case for most natural light sources. As we know from the rainbow, white light is composed of a full spectrum of individual colors.

Light with multiple color components causes complexities for lensmakers, as the index of refraction (speed of light in a material) is dependent on the wavelength of light. Thus, when a beam of light is passed through a lens, the white light "splits" into beams of different wavelengths as they are refracted at different angles. Because the colors take different paths, they no longer converge a single focal point. This is called chromatic aberration, and can be seen with the red, green, and blue light in the animation.

Illustration of how different wavelengths of light are refracted at different angles in a lens.

chromatic aberration causes blurring

Because the different colors of light now have different focal points, there is no single position where all the light coming from the lens is in focus. Instead, there is an optimal focal plane for each wavelength of light, and all colors can not simultaneously be in focus. Modern camera lenses have multiple elements or special coatings to help combat this issue and keep all wavelengths converging to the same focal point, but simple lenses do not have this ability. In the animation, we can see that moving the focal plane (think of an image sensor) changes which color is in focus. Without chromatic abberation, the sensor would see a clean white dot. However, when outside of the focal point, each each color is blurred.

Animation of how moving the focal plane changes which colors are in focus for a lens with chromatic aberration.